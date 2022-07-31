See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Hisham Seify, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (42)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hisham Seify, MD

Dr. Hisham Seify, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Seify works at La Boutique Laser medspa in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seify's Office Locations

  1. 1
    La Boutique Laser MedSpa
    20301 Sw Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 251-1507

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Dr. Seify just absolutely amazing. He actually listens to you, unlike other doctors. He exceeded my expectations. I love my body now because of him! The staff at the front desk are so sweet and welcoming. They made me feel vey comfortable and didn’t judge me whatsoever. I recommend this place to anyone who is looking to get work done! I will definitely be back. Thank you all!
    Annie — Jul 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hisham Seify, MD
    About Dr. Hisham Seify, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629163365
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Cairo University
    Undergraduate School
    • Catholic Jesuite School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hisham Seify, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seify is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seify has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seify accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Seify has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seify works at La Boutique Laser medspa in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Seify’s profile.

    Dr. Seify speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Seify. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seify.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seify, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seify appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

