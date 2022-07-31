Dr. Hisham Seify, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seify is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Seify, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
La Boutique Laser MedSpa20301 Sw Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 251-1507
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Dr. Seify just absolutely amazing. He actually listens to you, unlike other doctors. He exceeded my expectations. I love my body now because of him! The staff at the front desk are so sweet and welcoming. They made me feel vey comfortable and didn’t judge me whatsoever. I recommend this place to anyone who is looking to get work done! I will definitely be back. Thank you all!
About Dr. Hisham Seify, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Cairo University
- Catholic Jesuite School
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Seify has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seify accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seify has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seify works at
Dr. Seify speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Seify. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seify.
