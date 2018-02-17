Overview of Dr. Hisham Soliman, MD

Dr. Hisham Soliman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UCSF Vly Med Ctr and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Soliman works at Advanced Psychiatry Associates in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.