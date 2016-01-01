Overview of Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD

Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Cairo U/Kasr El Aini Hosp and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Tamimi works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.