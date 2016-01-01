Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD
Overview of Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD
Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Cairo U/Kasr El Aini Hosp and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Tamimi works at
Dr. Tamimi's Office Locations
Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hisham Tamimi, MD
- Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205916103
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- MacNeal Hospital
- Cairo U/Kasr El Aini Hosp
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Tamimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamimi accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
