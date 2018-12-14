Overview

Dr. Hiten Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mint Hill, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Novant Health Carolina Family Physicians in Mint Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.