Dr. Hiten Soni, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (80)
Map Pin Small Lawrence, KS
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hiten Soni, MD

Dr. Hiten Soni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They graduated from Ross University.

Dr. Soni works at Interpersonal Psychiatry LLC in Lawrence, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interpersonal Psychiatry LLC
    1045 E 23rd St, Lawrence, KS 66046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 289-9481
  2. 2
    Interpersonal Psychiatry
    8301 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 403-3863
  3. 3
    Interpersonal Psychiatry
    901 Kentucky St Ste 203, Lawrence, KS 66044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 289-9498

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Function Testing
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I recently visited Dr. Soni to treat my depression. I was amazed by the results that I achieved after receiving ketamine treatment. Dr. Soni is a very knowledgeable and experienced doctor that deeply cares about his patients and their well-being. He was very patient with me and took the time to explain every step of the process in great detail so that I felt informed and comfortable throughout the entire treatment. The treatment itself provided me with a sense of relief from my depression symptoms almost immediately, which is something that I had not experienced before with any other treatments I had tried. I am truly impressed by Dr. Soni’s skill level when it comes to administering ketamine for depression therapy. He always seemed sure of what he was doing, which made me feel at ease even during tough moments in the therapy session.
    Frank — Dec 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hiten Soni, MD
    About Dr. Hiten Soni, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
    • 1942492137
    Education & Certifications

    • 2013|University Of Missouri Kansas City|University of Missouri, Kansas City
    • Saint Louis University Hosp
    2006|Ross University|Saint Louis University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hiten Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soni speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.

