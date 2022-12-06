Dr. Hiten Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiten Soni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hiten Soni, MD
Dr. Hiten Soni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They graduated from 2006|Ross University|ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE|Saint Louis University.
Dr. Soni works at
Dr. Soni's Office Locations
Interpersonal Psychiatry LLC1045 E 23rd St, Lawrence, KS 66046 Directions (785) 289-9481
Interpersonal Psychiatry8301 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 403-3863
Interpersonal Psychiatry901 Kentucky St Ste 203, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 289-9498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I recently visited Dr. Soni to treat my depression. I was amazed by the results that I achieved after receiving ketamine treatment. Dr. Soni is a very knowledgeable and experienced doctor that deeply cares about his patients and their well-being. He was very patient with me and took the time to explain every step of the process in great detail so that I felt informed and comfortable throughout the entire treatment. The treatment itself provided me with a sense of relief from my depression symptoms almost immediately, which is something that I had not experienced before with any other treatments I had tried. I am truly impressed by Dr. Soni’s skill level when it comes to administering ketamine for depression therapy. He always seemed sure of what he was doing, which made me feel at ease even during tough moments in the therapy session.
About Dr. Hiten Soni, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- 1942492137
Education & Certifications
- 2013|University Of Missouri Kansas City|University of Missouri, Kansas City
- Saint Louis University Hosp
- 2006|Ross University|ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE|Saint Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
