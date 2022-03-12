Overview of Dr. Hitendra Rambhia, MD

Dr. Hitendra Rambhia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Rambhia works at C Julian Rosenthal in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.