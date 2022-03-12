Dr. Rambhia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hitendra Rambhia, MD
Overview of Dr. Hitendra Rambhia, MD
Dr. Hitendra Rambhia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Rambhia works at
Dr. Rambhia's Office Locations
C Julian Rosenthal3131 Kings Hwy Ste D3, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 377-7629
- 2 1915 Ocean Ave Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 377-7629
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The secretary and the doctors are wonderful.
About Dr. Hitendra Rambhia, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1629061155
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
