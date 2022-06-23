Overview

Dr. Hitendra Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Shivaji University Miraj Medical College - M.D..



Dr. Shah works at Wellness Medical Clinic & Thyroid Treatment Center in Diamond Bar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.