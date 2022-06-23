Dr. Hitendra Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hitendra Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Hitendra Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Shivaji University Miraj Medical College - M.D..
Locations
Wellness Medical Clinic & Thyroid Treatment Center23341 Golden Springs Dr Ste 210, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 860-2610Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Health Net
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is a very friendly, amazing and good doctor. He always knows best for each patients well being and I highly appreciate that. I have been visiting him for the past three years related to my thyroid issues. With his treatment I was able to reach normal levels due to his amazing expertise and great knowledge. His wellness clinic is also amazing and is 100% worth looking into. His front desk is also very insightful and helpful. Overall I would highly recommend Dr. Shah.
About Dr. Hitendra Shah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
- 1376614818
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Shivaji University Miraj Medical College - M.D.
