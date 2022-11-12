See All General Surgeons in Greenbelt, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center and Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.

Dr. Amin works at Transform Bariatrics in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Transform Bariatrics-Greenbelt
    7237 Hanover Pkwy Ste B, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 468-7995
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Transform Bariatrics-Rockville
    110 N Washington St Ste 112, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 468-7995
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Generalized Obesity
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Surgical Procedures
Surgical Weight Loss
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr. Hitesh was highly recommended to me by a co-worker. He really listened to my questions and answered them thoroughly. I never felt rushed, and his staff is very kind and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Amin if you are considering weight loss surgery.
    Cristina L. — Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD
    About Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497868426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UHHS University Hospitals|University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Residency
    Internship
    • UHHS University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University Of Medicine|St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hitesh Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Obesity and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

