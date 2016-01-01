Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hitesh Goel, MD
Overview of Dr. Hitesh Goel, MD
Dr. Hitesh Goel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Goel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goel's Office Locations
-
1
Jacobs Medical Associates1389 Galleria Dr Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (725) 333-8400
-
2
Cano Health Nevada Pllc4469 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 577-1910
-
3
Cano Behavior Health LLC3265 E Tropicana Ave Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 577-1910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goel?
About Dr. Hitesh Goel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164432597
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.