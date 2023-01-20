See All Nephrologists in Atlantis, FL
Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD

Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College Bhavnagar and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Kapupara works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy, Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Kapupara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantis
    5503 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-7228
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    South Palm Beach Nephrology - Boynton Beach
    3925 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 107, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 752-9636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kapupara?

    Jan 20, 2023
    As a new permanent resident of Boynton Beach, this was my first "get acquainted" appointment with Gr. Kapupara. Having a kidney condition for several years, that remains pretty much unchanged, the Dr. directed his attention to other conditions relating my kidneys. The Dr. was careful to evaluate my current medications and adjust them to more effectively address my condition. For me it was a new approach and looks very encouraging. Based on my experience, I would be quick to recommend Dr. Kapupara to anyone in need of a Nephrologist.
    Allen B., Boynton Beach — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kapupara to family and friends

    Dr. Kapupara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kapupara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD.

    About Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538321021
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital Of Brooklyn At Long Island College Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Bhavnagar
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapupara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapupara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapupara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapupara has seen patients for Nephritis and Nephropathy, Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapupara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapupara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapupara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapupara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapupara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.