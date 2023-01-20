Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapupara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College Bhavnagar and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Atlantis5503 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 965-7228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
South Palm Beach Nephrology - Boynton Beach3925 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 107, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 752-9636
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
As a new permanent resident of Boynton Beach, this was my first "get acquainted" appointment with Gr. Kapupara. Having a kidney condition for several years, that remains pretty much unchanged, the Dr. directed his attention to other conditions relating my kidneys. The Dr. was careful to evaluate my current medications and adjust them to more effectively address my condition. For me it was a new approach and looks very encouraging. Based on my experience, I would be quick to recommend Dr. Kapupara to anyone in need of a Nephrologist.
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- University Hospital Of Brooklyn At Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Government Medical College Bhavnagar
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kapupara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapupara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapupara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapupara has seen patients for Nephritis and Nephropathy, Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapupara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapupara speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapupara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapupara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapupara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapupara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.