Dr. Hitesh Kapupara, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College Bhavnagar and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Kapupara works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy, Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.