Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD
Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Narain works at
Dr. Narain's Office Locations
-
1
SV Professional Center155 E WOODSIDE AVE, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 758-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narain?
Dr Narain is always so kind and warm. The office is so personable and I never feel rushed. Cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Hitesh Narain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1952369837
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narain works at
Dr. Narain has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narain speaks Hindi and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Narain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.