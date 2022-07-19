Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California Irvine Medical Center
MemorialCare Medical Group - San Clemente638 Camino de los Mares Ste D4, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (877) 696-3622
MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine (Barranca)4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Listens,spends needed time,I like his approach to medical questions.
- Neurology
- English
- 1053573519
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
