Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD

Neurology
4.6 (80)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD

Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California Irvine Medical Center

Dr. Patel works at Irvine Barranca in San Clemente, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - San Clemente
    638 Camino de los Mares Ste D4, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
  2. 2
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine (Barranca)
    4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Tremor
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Listens,spends needed time,I like his approach to medical questions.
    mary a may — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053573519
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
