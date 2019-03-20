Overview of Dr. Hitesh Yagnik, MD

Dr. Hitesh Yagnik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Yagnik works at Hitesh Yagnik, M.D. in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.