Dr. Hitham Khalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hitham Khalil, MD
Dr. Hitham Khalil, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Khalil works at
Dr. Khalil's Office Locations
Hughston Clinic2109 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 469-7271
Hospital Affiliations
- SGMC Lanier Campus
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khalil is a wonderful doctor. He is a great listener and has a great bedside manner. I’ve been seeing him for about 4 years now.
About Dr. Hitham Khalil, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821189408
Education & Certifications
- Penn State
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khalil works at
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.