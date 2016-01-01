Dr. Hiva Vakil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiva Vakil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
IMS Cardiology500 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (623) 433-0202Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CVC Phoenix Baptist Office6036 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 246-5570
IMS Cardiology5996 S Hospital Dr, Globe, AZ 85501 Directions (928) 425-8161
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1356480172
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Caritas St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- St Elizaeths Hosp Tufts Med Sch
- Shahid Beheshti University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
