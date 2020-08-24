See All Hand Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD

Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Boulas works at H JAY BOULAS MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Boulas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    H Jay Boulas MD PA
    8220 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 345-4595
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boulas?

    Aug 24, 2020
    I almost cancelled my appointment with this doctor because he has so many negative reviews and only 3 stars. Then, just out of interest, I checked my favorite doctor of all times and I see that he only has three stars as well. I think this rating system gives some people a open door to complain. Maybe these negative views come from people who were in pain, therefore unkind, therefore not treated as well as they expected. Whatever! I think Dr. Boulas is super. He clearly knows what he is doing, is competent and sufficiently compassionate and caring. His staff is equally as efficient and pleasant. I'm giving him 5 stars once, but I wish I could do it over and over again just to set the score straight. He earns it.
    Just Judy — Aug 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boulas to family and friends

    Dr. Boulas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boulas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD.

    About Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972573590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bern U Switzerland & Tubingen U Germany (Europe)
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boulas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boulas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boulas has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boulas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boulas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boulas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.