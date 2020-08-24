Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hjay Boulas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
H Jay Boulas MD PA8220 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-4595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
I almost cancelled my appointment with this doctor because he has so many negative reviews and only 3 stars. Then, just out of interest, I checked my favorite doctor of all times and I see that he only has three stars as well. I think this rating system gives some people a open door to complain. Maybe these negative views come from people who were in pain, therefore unkind, therefore not treated as well as they expected. Whatever! I think Dr. Boulas is super. He clearly knows what he is doing, is competent and sufficiently compassionate and caring. His staff is equally as efficient and pleasant. I'm giving him 5 stars once, but I wish I could do it over and over again just to set the score straight. He earns it.
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
- Bern U Switzerland & Tubingen U Germany (Europe)
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Brown Univ
Dr. Boulas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boulas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boulas has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boulas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boulas speaks French, Greek and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulas.
