Overview of Dr. Hla Tun, MD

Dr. Hla Tun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.



Dr. Tun works at Spring Life Medical Services in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.