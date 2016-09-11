Dr. Tun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hla Tun, MD
Overview of Dr. Hla Tun, MD
Dr. Hla Tun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Tun's Office Locations
Spring Life Medical Services PC9617 69th Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (347) 589-3714
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Only reason I wouldn't reccomend him is because the receptionist is cold, rude, and unresponsive.
About Dr. Hla Tun, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1982624334
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Dr. Tun accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tun has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.