Overview of Dr. Hla Yee, MD

Dr. Hla Yee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.



Dr. Yee works at Mountainview Behavioral Health in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.