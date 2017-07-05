Dr. Hla Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hla Yee, MD
Dr. Hla Yee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Mountainview Behavioral Health585 N Mountain Ave Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-3388
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Yee is wonderful. She is sensitive, gentle and caring. My 15 year old daughter was dangerously depressed and Dr. Yee has been treating her and she is greatly improved. I think she saved my daughter's live!
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.