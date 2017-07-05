See All Psychiatrists in Upland, CA
Dr. Hla Yee, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Upland, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hla Yee, MD

Dr. Hla Yee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.

Dr. Yee works at Mountainview Behavioral Health in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Yee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountainview Behavioral Health
    Mountainview Behavioral Health
585 N Mountain Ave Ste B, Upland, CA 91786
(909) 931-3388

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jul 05, 2017
    Dr. Yee is wonderful. She is sensitive, gentle and caring. My 15 year old daughter was dangerously depressed and Dr. Yee has been treating her and she is greatly improved. I think she saved my daughter's live!
    La Verne, CA — Jul 05, 2017
    About Dr. Hla Yee, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790865822
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
