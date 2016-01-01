Overview

Dr. Ho Bae, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Bae works at Gastroenterology Center Of California in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Duodenal Polypectomy and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.