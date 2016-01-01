Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho Bae, MD
Dr. Ho Bae, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Gastroenterology Center Of California520 S Virgil Ave Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 368-0360
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1053337998
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bae has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Duodenal Polypectomy and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bae speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.