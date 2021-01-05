Overview of Dr. Ho Pak, DO

Dr. Ho Pak, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Pak works at Pak Medical Group in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Universal City, TX and Canyon Lake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.