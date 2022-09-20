See All Oncologists in Abington, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Ho Pak, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (39)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ho Pak, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Pak works at Ho Pak, MD in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ho Pak, MD
    1584 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 657-5403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital
  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Breast Lump
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Don't look any further. Just make an appointment with Dr Pak. He's excellent, caring, and well respected by his peers.. Every physician I mention his name to clearly has nothing but good things to say about him. He operated on my husband in November 2021 for a neuroendocrine tumor and went about it like he's done it a thousand times. Telling us there was nothing to worry about he was going to get it all out, and he did. We have the utmost faith in Dr Pak... so we implore you... choose him. You will not regret it.
    The Murphy's — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ho Pak, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1568426492
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Abington Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ho Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pak has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

