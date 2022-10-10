Overview of Dr. Ho Yim, DPM

Dr. Ho Yim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Yim works at Dr. Ho Yim, DPM, Podiatry in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.