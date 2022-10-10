Dr. Ho Yim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ho Yim, DPM
Dr. Ho Yim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ho Yim, DPM, Podiatry4231 Colden St Ste 202A, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-6868
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
WELL, I WENT TO ANOTHER PODIATRIST THAT SAID I HAD A STRESS FRACTURE 2ND & 4TH.METATARSAL & TO WEAR A BOOT. OKAY MIND YOU 3 MONTHS PASSED TOOK 3 X'S THE XRAYS!! AND NO FOLLOW-UP CALL FROM DR.MICHAEL KWONG!!.SHAZAM ,MY AUNT CONVINCED TO GO SEE DR.YU THIS PAST FRIDAY-10/7/22 @ 3:45 PM-- WE DISCOVERED MY RIGHT FOOT HAS OSTEOARTHRITIS & I NEED TO WEAR A BRACE WITH TIES!! NO PROBLEM!! EVER SINCE DR.YU GAVE ME THE ARTHRITIS MEDICINE FOR PAIN ONLY 15MGS WOWOWOWOW!!-THE PAIN SUBSIDED WITHIN A DAY!! WOWOW!! SHE HAS MAGICAL HANDS!!! SHE ALSO TOLD ME WHAT SNEAKERS TO WEAR & SHOES & TO BRING THEM TO HER FOR APPROVAL!!AND IN GREEK WE SAY"AXIA!!!.DOC KEEP DOING WHAT YOUR ENJOYING HELPING PATIENTS TO CONTINUALLY WALK!! AND OF COURSE MY DEGREE IS IN PHYSICAL EDUCATION & HEALTH!!!SIGNING OFF THE CPR INSTRUCTOR FOR THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION & A SURGEON'S DAUGHTER-DEIRDRE LINARDOS
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1306846951
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
