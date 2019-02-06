Overview of Dr. Hoa Le, MD

Dr. Hoa Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.