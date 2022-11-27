Overview of Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.