Dr. Hoang Bui, MD
Overview of Dr. Hoang Bui, MD
Dr. Hoang Bui, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
Hoang Bui Cosmetic Surgery1738 W Medical Center Dr, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 535-2553
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hoang Bui, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
