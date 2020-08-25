Overview of Dr. Hoang Pham, MD

Dr. Hoang Pham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Pham works at Trauma and General Surgeons, PLLC in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.