Dr. Hoang Pham, MD
Overview of Dr. Hoang Pham, MD
Dr. Hoang Pham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
Clear Lake Urology350 N Texas Ave Ste A2, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 616-6017
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wow this is a rare office. Not only is Dr Pham so personable and great at explaining the issue but his assistant/office manager is just unlike no other. Always super friendly when I call and never makes me feel rushed. On top of that he did an amazing job on the procedure. Highly recommend and will post this on every site so this might help others in making a decision to set an appt with him. And on a side note when I spoke to friends in the healthcare industry in this area they ALL said he was a perfect choice.
About Dr. Hoang Pham, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1073693495
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor Univ
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Harvard
- General Surgery
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
