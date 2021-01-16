Dr. Hoang Thai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoang Thai, MD
Overview
Dr. Hoang Thai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Locations
Tucson Ear Nose and Throat PC6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 545-0953
Northwest Cardiology LLC1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 255, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 545-0953
Oro Valley Hospital1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 545-0953
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 545-0953
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thai was wonderful, caring, compassionate. You feel secure knowing he is very knowledgeable and really looks out for your best interest. I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Hoang Thai, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1811924640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Interventional Cardiology
