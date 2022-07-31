See All Vascular Surgeons in Newburgh, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Hoang Tran, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Newburgh, IN
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hoang Tran, MD

Dr. Hoang Tran, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U Of Chicago and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Deaconess Union County Hospital.

Dr. Tran works at Deaconess Heart Group in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Group
    4015 Gateway Blvd Ste 2120, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 464-9133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Gibson Hospital
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Deaconess Union County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Very satisfied with the surgery performed by Dr. Tran on June 30,2022.
    Freddie R.Blaylock — Jul 31, 2022
    About Dr. Hoang Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346287380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennstate Coll Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola U Of Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoang Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at Deaconess Heart Group in Newburgh, IN. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

