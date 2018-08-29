Dr. Hoang Vu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoang Vu, DO
Overview of Dr. Hoang Vu, DO
Dr. Hoang Vu, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Vu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Pain & Rehabilitation Center440 SW Perimeter Gln, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 260-5866
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?
Dr. Vu has it tough. All of his patients are in chronic pain, the ones other doctors won't help. I know medicine is personal in nature, and if your doctor cant eliminate your pain, you're going to be frustrated and probably blame the doctor and not the guy who rear ended you. I have a really bad back, and it is not fixable with any known surgery. Dr. Vu took me from 8-9/10 pain to 2-3/10 pain with his expertise. He listens. He explains. He is good at what he does. Thanks for helping.
About Dr. Hoang Vu, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1164621314
Education & Certifications
- Lags Spine and Sportscare
- Rush University Medical Center Program
- Rush University Medical Center
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.