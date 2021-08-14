Overview of Dr. Hobie Summers, MD

Dr. Hobie Summers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Summers works at Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.