Dr. Hoda Amiri, MD
Dr. Hoda Amiri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, CA.
UCR Health3390 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (844) 827-8000
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Upon treating me, she informed me of a few things regarding my diabetes. Sad to say goodbye, but I do wish you the best.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Japanese and Persian
- 1750780367
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Amiri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amiri accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amiri speaks Japanese and Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.