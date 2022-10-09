Dr. Hoda Maarouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maarouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoda Maarouf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hoda Maarouf, MD
Dr. Hoda Maarouf, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Maarouf works at
Dr. Maarouf's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Preventive Healthcare3435 NW 56th St Ste 404, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 946-4735
-
2
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3405Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maarouf?
we have been with Dr.Maarouf for 10 years and i would like to thank her for her best service and help for my whole family . again thank you doctor for the best professional job you doing for us
About Dr. Hoda Maarouf, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861694614
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maarouf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maarouf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maarouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maarouf works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Maarouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maarouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maarouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maarouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.