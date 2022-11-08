Overview of Dr. Hogan Yi, MD

Dr. Hogan Yi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.



Dr. Yi works at Hogan G. Yi MD PA in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.