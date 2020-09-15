Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD
Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U NC at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pollock's Office Locations
Hanover Pediatrics1904 TRADD CT, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-2881Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been bringing my daughter to Dr. Pollock for over a year now. HE'S GREAT! I don't know what the negative reviews are talking about. He's taken time to answer all my questions. As for the negative anti vaccine review that was left, what kind of idiot doesn't vaccinate their child? You'd be better off doing some real study on virology instead of watching conspiracy videos on YouTube. This doctor is good. Hands down.
About Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1396721858
Education & Certifications
- U NC at Chapel Hill Hosps
- U Nc Children's Hosp
- U NC at Chapel Hill
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.