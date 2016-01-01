Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD
Overview of Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD
Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pollock's Office Locations
Botros & Pollock PA1625 Doctors Cir, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 762-0234
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hoke Pollock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pollock speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
