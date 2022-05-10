Dr. Holavanahalli Keshava-Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keshava-Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holavanahalli Keshava-Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Holavanahalli Keshava-Prasad, MD
Dr. Holavanahalli Keshava-Prasad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with University Of Arkansas For Medical Science|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Keshava-Prasad works at
Dr. Keshava-Prasad's Office Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada400 N Stephanie St Ste 300, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 848-2602
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Prasad is very Nice and professional and made me feel at ease on my very first visit. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Holavanahalli Keshava-Prasad, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1437100773
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Science|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keshava-Prasad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keshava-Prasad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keshava-Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keshava-Prasad works at
Dr. Keshava-Prasad has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keshava-Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Keshava-Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keshava-Prasad.
