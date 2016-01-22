Overview of Dr. Holger Armas, MD

Dr. Holger Armas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Estatal Guayaquil Fac Cien Med and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Armas works at Holger G. Armas, MD At Valley Medical Care in Union City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.