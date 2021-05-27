See All Hematologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Holleh Husseinzadeh, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Holleh Husseinzadeh, MD

Dr. Holleh Husseinzadeh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Husseinzadeh works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Husseinzadeh's Office Locations

    Jefferson Hematology Associates
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 1321, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2021
    I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Husseinzadeh - she is absolutely amazing! She is very intelligent, SO kind, beyond patient and has the best bedside manner!! I am thrilled with her care and feel so very thankful that she is apart of my care team. You will be very happy seeing this physician!! ! :)
    Gina Menarde — May 27, 2021
    Dr. Husseinzadeh's Office & Staff

    About Dr. Holleh Husseinzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1528292711
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holleh Husseinzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husseinzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Husseinzadeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husseinzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Husseinzadeh works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Husseinzadeh’s profile.

    Dr. Husseinzadeh has seen patients for Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husseinzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Husseinzadeh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husseinzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husseinzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husseinzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

