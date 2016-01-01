Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollis King, DO
Overview
Dr. Hollis King, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. King works at
Locations
U C S D La Jolla Family and Sports Medicine9333 Genesee Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hollis King, DO
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1629041082
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
