Dr. Hollis Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hollis Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hollis Rogers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rogers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Highlands Oncology Group3901 Parkway Cir, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 587-1700
-
2
Surgery Clinic3302 N NORTHHILLS BLVD, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 443-9443Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 3 801 SE Plaza Ave Ste 3, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 636-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medco
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
He fit me in after complications from a rectocele repair. He was in a hurry, but the nurse and he both listened to my issues. He looked me over, explained what the process would be, and scheduled me for some more technical exams. Fistula was very tiny. I believe they'd just relocated, it was during covid craziness, and overall I felt that staff made their best effort to maintain a positive attitude. Dr. Roger's called me the day after my colonoscopy and spoke with me about everything. When he had urgent family circumstances, they were making sure to get all scheduled patients taken care of first. I've seen other doctors and surgeons and I honestly appreciated all Dr. Roger's and his staff was dealing with and had done for me. I do recommend, and yes there will be waits and rushing because there are a lot of people to be seen and just not enough doctors, much less specialists, to keep Dr. Roger's was not able to fix my problem, but encouraged me to come back if it worsened.
About Dr. Hollis Rogers, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538125638
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.