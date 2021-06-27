Dr. Bracy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holly Bracy, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Bracy, MD
Dr. Holly Bracy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Bracy's Office Locations
Michael W. Chu MD Inc.2901 K St Ste 209, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 619-7260
Capital Obgyn2101 Stone Blvd Ste 110, West Sacramento, CA 95691 Directions (916) 920-2082
Independent Physicians Office Management Inc.9045 Bruceville Rd Ste 190, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 689-3433
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 920-2082
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bracy is a wonderful doctor. I had her for my first pregnancy and she really took the time to make sure all of my questions were answered and she is very pleasant to work with. She made my prenatal care exceptional and I’d recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Holly Bracy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1205140480
Dr. Bracy works at
