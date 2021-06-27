See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Holly Bracy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Holly Bracy, MD

Dr. Holly Bracy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Bracy works at Michael W. Chu MD Inc. in Sacramento, CA with other offices in West Sacramento, CA and Elk Grove, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Bracy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael W. Chu MD Inc.
    2901 K St Ste 209, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 619-7260
  2. 2
    Capital Obgyn
    2101 Stone Blvd Ste 110, West Sacramento, CA 95691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 920-2082
  3. 3
    Independent Physicians Office Management Inc.
    9045 Bruceville Rd Ste 190, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 689-3433
  4. 4
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8120 Timberlake Way Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 920-2082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 27, 2021
    Dr. Bracy is a wonderful doctor. I had her for my first pregnancy and she really took the time to make sure all of my questions were answered and she is very pleasant to work with. She made my prenatal care exceptional and I’d recommend her to anyone.
    RG — Jun 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Holly Bracy, MD
    About Dr. Holly Bracy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205140480
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bracy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

