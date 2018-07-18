Dr. Holly Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Brown, MD
Dr. Holly Brown, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Women's First of Louisville3900 Kresge Way Ste 30, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 891-8788
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable doctor, always has great bedside manner and respects the patients needs. Dr. Brown is gentle and explains everything as she does it. Wouldn't go to anyone else.
- Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy MC
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.