Dr. Holly Carobene, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Holly Carobene, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Reg Med Group Crystal Lake Medical Arts - Ste 300360 Station Dr Ste 300, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (847) 802-7070
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Dr. Carobene has treated multiple chronic, painful conditions for me. I am certain that without her very specific diagnosis and care, I would not have been able to work. She is a true professional with a thoughtful caring approach to each and every patient.
About Dr. Holly Carobene, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326140633
- Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University|Northwestern Mem Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
