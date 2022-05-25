Overview

Dr. Holly Carobene, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carobene works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.