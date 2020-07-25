Dr. Holly Cockrum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Cockrum, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Cockrum, MD
Dr. Holly Cockrum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent North.
Dr. Cockrum works at
Dr. Cockrum's Office Locations
North Little Rock Women's Clinic P.A.3401 Springhill Dr Ste 390, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 835-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have endometriosis and she has constantly worked with me to help ease my pain. She performed surgery on me and I had a quick recovery time. I give a 4 star review only because wait times can be a little longer than I would like, but so far that is my only complaint. She always answers my questions and gives ideas for future treatment when needed. I am constantly recommending her to my friends.
About Dr. Holly Cockrum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396788519
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cockrum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cockrum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cockrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cockrum has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cockrum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cockrum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cockrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cockrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cockrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.