Dr. Holly Cullen, MD
Dr. Holly Cullen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bergen Surgical Center1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
All of my questions answered. Doctor Cullen is patient, professional, patient and informative.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1023048584
- University Hospital
- UMDNJ Nj Med School Newark
- Umdnj-Nj Med Sch, Newark
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology
