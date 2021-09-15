Overview

Dr. Holly Cullen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cullen works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.