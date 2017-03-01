Dr. Holly Fritch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Fritch, MD
Overview
Dr. Holly Fritch, MD is a Dermatologist in Leawood, KS.
Dr. Fritch works at
Locations
-
1
Holly Fritch Kirby M.d. LLC11201 Nall Ave Ste 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-3030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritch?
See the Doctor at least twice a year. Very proactive with skin care issues. Careful and through examination each and every time. great Doctor.
About Dr. Holly Fritch, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1740381508
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritch works at
Dr. Fritch has seen patients for Rash and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.