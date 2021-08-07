Overview of Dr. Holly Gilmer-Hill, MD

Dr. Holly Gilmer-Hill, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Children's Hospital Of Michigan and DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.



Dr. Gilmer-Hill works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.