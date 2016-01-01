Dr. Holly Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Greenfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Greenfield, MD
Dr. Holly Greenfield, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Greenfield's Office Locations
-
1
Presbyterianst. Luke's Medical Center1719 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 754-8802
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenfield?
About Dr. Holly Greenfield, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790815553
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.