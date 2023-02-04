Overview of Dr. Holly Gross, MD

Dr. Holly Gross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Central Maryland Eye Associates - Frederick in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.