Dr. Holly Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Holly Gross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Central Maryland Eye Associates - Frederick5283 Corporate Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 662-4545Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Maryland Eye Associates - Rockville9420 Key West Ave Ste 405, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 610-2020Monday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gross is a wonderful physician. She very carefully listens to her patients. Dr. Gross is extremely knowledgeable and competent. She is extremely humble as well as caring and compassionate. My entire family--my wife and daughters (one of whom has special needs) are also seen by Dr. Gross. She is a delight to be around, and we look forward to our visits with her!
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164498598
- University Of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gross speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.