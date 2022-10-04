See All Dermatologists in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Holly Hahn, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Dr. Holly Hahn, MD is a Dermatologist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hahn works at Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Beavercreek
    2361 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 249-6828
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Acne
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne
Dermatitis

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Physician is personable and very thorough in her examination. She carefully answered my questions. I am very satisfied with the visit.
    Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Holly Hahn, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1023125994
    Education & Certifications

    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • Indian University Med Center
    • Indiana University Med Center
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatopathology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Strong Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahn works at Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Beavercreek in Beavercreek, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hahn’s profile.

    Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

